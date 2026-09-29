Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
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29.09.2026 08:01:56
Samsung To Invest $1 Bln In Helix Digital Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Company Limited (SSNLF, 005930.KS, SMSN.L, 005935.KS) said that it has decided to invest a combined $1 billion in Helix Digital Infrastructure, an AI infrastructure firm formed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment company.
Of $1 billion, Samsung Electronics will invest $500 million, and the remaining sum will be invested by its affiliates, including Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance, and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.
"The investment this time is expected to serve as a pivotal milestone for Samsung's affiliates, allowing them to leverage their world-class hardware and component expertise to build system- and infrastructure-level influence," Samsung Electronics said.
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