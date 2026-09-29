Samsung To Invest $1 Bln In Helix Digital Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Company Limited (SSNLF, 005930.KS, SMSN.L, 005935.KS) said that it has decided to invest a combined $1 billion in Helix Digital Infrastructure, an AI infrastructure firm formed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment company.

Of $1 billion, Samsung Electronics will invest $500 million, and the remaining sum will be invested by its affiliates, including Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance, and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.

"The investment this time is expected to serve as a pivotal milestone for Samsung's affiliates, allowing them to leverage their world-class hardware and component expertise to build system- and infrastructure-level influence," Samsung Electronics said.