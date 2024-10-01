|
02.10.2024 00:13:41
Samsung To Lay Off Thousands In Southeast Asia, Australia, And New Zealand : Report
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. is set to reduce its global workforce by thousands, with layoffs impacting workers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Job cuts could affect approximately 10% of the staff in these regions, though the specific numbers may vary by subsidiary, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Additional job reductions are anticipated for other international subsidiaries, with some markets potentially experiencing similar 10% cuts, the report.
According to its latest sustainability report, the South Korean company employs around 147,000 people abroad, which constitutes more than half of its total workforce of over 267,800. Notably, Samsung does not plan to implement layoffs in its home market.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schlussendlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.