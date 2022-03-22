Samsung Under Investigation for Throttling Performance of Its Galaxy Smartphones

Schubert Law Firm Investigating Potential Class Action After Samsung Acknowledges Intentionally Throttling Performance Over 10,000 Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. for deceptively throttling the performance of over 10,000 applications on its Galaxy smartphones in order to falsely exhibit their competitive speed, performance, and battery life.

Samsung is a multinational corporation that manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, and various industrial electronic products. Recent news reports indicate that Samsung may have been throttling the performance of applications in some of their smartphones––or intentionally decreasing certain applications' performance. Samsung apparently did not disclose these practices, including the use of its Game Optimizing Service (GOS) (which consumers in many cases cannot disable).

Additionally, popular benchmarking applications that are commonly utilized to verify smartphone manufacturer's publicized performance were apparently not throttled by Samsung's GOS, allowing these benchmarking applications to operate at speeds that may not represent the smartphones' true performance. Applications affected by Samsung's throttling may include Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, DisneyPlus, and Microsoft Office.

In light of these recent allegations, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether Samsung's throttling of certain applications, while excluding popular benchmarking applications, is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws.

If you purchased a Samsung Galaxy model after March 8, 2019, you may be able to participate in a class action lawsuit seeking monetary damages and an end to any false or misleading advertising. For more information, please visit our website at http://classactionlawyers.com/samsungthrottling .

To learn more about your legal rights –– or to participate in a potential class action lawsuit –– please contact us today.

