Samsung Aktie

WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003

08.03.2026 11:44:52

Samsung Workers To Vote On 18-Day Strike Amid Union Pressure Controversy

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics is heading into a crucial labor showdown as its unionized employees prepare to vote on whether to stage a strike. The ballot, organized by the company's three largest unions, will run from Monday through March 18. Together, these unions represent about 89,000 of Samsung's 130,000 workers. If approved, the strike would last 18 days, beginning May 21 and continuing until June 7, according to several media reports.

The move has already stirred controversy. Union leaders have reportedly warned that employees who refuse to join the walkout could face disadvantages, a stance that has sparked debate over whether workers are being unfairly pressured. The warnings have added tension to what is already a significant labor dispute, raising questions about how the company and its workforce will navigate the weeks ahead.

