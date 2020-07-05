|
05.07.2020 14:00:00
Samuel De Champlain Bridge will maintain its rainbow colours to honour the fallen and encourage vigilance
MONTREAL, July 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will continue to turn on its rainbow lights every Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the month of July.
"The Samuel De Champlain Bridge has become a symbol of hope across Greater Montreal in the face of COVID-19. I am pleased that the bridge will continue to display its rainbowlights every Sunday evening in July to honour our front-line workers and remember those we have lost. The lights are also a reminder to all of us to follow the guidance of our public health officials. Continue to take care of yourselves, your loved ones and your community."
— The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
