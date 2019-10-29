San Antonio Lawyer Opens New Law Firm Focused on Business Law Services

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffanie Clausewitz, formerly a partner with a local business law firm, announced she had left her firm to open a new law firm focused on providing services for small and mid-size businesses in San Antonio. Clausewitz Law Firm, PLLC, is located at 2722 West Bitters Road, Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78248. Clausewitz, along with senior associate attorney Shellie Reyes and of counsel attorney Pallavi Nemani, provide services in the areas of business litigation, corporate law, labor & employment, real estate, estate planning & probate, and family law.

"We are excited to be a woman-owned law firm serving the San Antonio community," stated Clausewitz. "San Antonio's entrepreneurial community continues to grow, as new businesses form and others relocate to our great city. We love contributing to this growth by assisting businesses at all stages, in all industries, and from all backgrounds. By serving as general counsel for our clients, we are able to take some of the burden off their shoulders so they can focus on what matters most—their actual business."

Clausewitz, a 2008 graduate of St. Mary's University School of Law, has worked as a business litigation attorney for the majority of her career, representing clients from a variety of industries. She has been recognized for her work in the legal field and the community, receiving honors such as the Bexar County Women's Bar Association's Belva Lockwood Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, the St. Mary's University Law Alumni Association's Outstanding Young Alumnus award, the San Antonio Business Journal's Outstanding Lawyer award, and the San Antonio Young Lawyer's Association's Mentor of the Year. Clausewitz has also been recognized multiple years as a Best Business Litigation Attorney by Scene In SA, Outstanding Civil Litigation Attorney by San Antonio Magazine, and as a Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Star.

A fellow of both the Texas Bar Foundation and San Antonio Bar Foundation, Clausewitz is active in several legal and community organizations, including the San Antonio Bar Association, William S. Sessions Inn of Court, IMPACT San Antonio, National Charity League, and Bexar County Women's Bar Association and Foundation. Clausewitz currently serves as the founding Director of the Bexar County Women's Bar Foundation's LEAD Academy, a leadership program for San Antonio women attorneys, and on the boards of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and St. George Episcopal School.

For more information about the Clausewitz Law Firm, PLLC, visit http://www.clausewitzlaw.com or call (210) 762-6422.

SOURCE Clausewitz Law Firm