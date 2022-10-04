San Diego Announced as Host City of Emergency Nursing 2023

ENA and thousands of emergency nurses headed to the West Coast for education and fun

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it concluded a successful Emergency Nursing 2022, ENA announced its annual education and networking conference will take place in San Diego, with the San Diego Convention Center serving as home Emergency Nursing 2023.

"I'm excited to bring emergency nursing to San Diego next year. There is so much to do there and much of it within walking distance, plus the weather is always great," said ENA President-elect Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "It will be great to bring our members back to the West Coast once again for a fun and education-filled conference."

The fifth largest city in the United States will get a little bigger from Sept. 21-24, 2023, when thousands of emergency nurses will convene in Southern California for high-quality education, networking and of course, fun. Emergency Nurses in attendance can expect dozens of clinical sessions, a full Experience Hall with industry partners and social events, including the annual favorite welcome party to that kicks off the festivities.

Sign up to stay updated on plans for Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego by visiting ena.org/EN23.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

