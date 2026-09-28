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28.09.2026 04:36:47

San Diego Jury Reportedly Awards Taction Technology More Than $5.7 Bln In Apple Patent Case

(RTTNews) - A federal jury in San Diego awarded Taction Technology more than $5.7 billion in damages after finding that Apple infringed two patents related to haptic technology, according to media reports.

The lawsuit, filed by Taction in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleged that Apple used the company's tactile transducer technology in its products without obtaining a license or authorization.

Taction reportedly claimed its patented technology enables advanced touch-based feedback, a feature widely used in modern electronic devices to create vibration and tactile responses for users.

Apple initially succeeded in having the case dismissed in 2023. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit later revived the lawsuit, allowing the patent claims to proceed to trial.

Following the trial, jurors concluded that Apple infringed the two asserted patents and awarded Taction more than $5.7 billion in damages.

The jury, however, did not find that Apple's infringement was willful, a determination that could have exposed the technology giant to enhanced monetary penalties.

AAPL closed Friday's regular trading at $341.07 up $5.15 or 1.53%.

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