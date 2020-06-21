San Diego Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Infinity Energy Inc., for Allegedly Violating California Labor Law

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego labor law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP filed a class action lawsuit against Infinity Energy Inc., alleging the company failed to pay accurate wages, failed to provide required meal and rest breaks, and failed to indemnify employees for business expenses. The Infinity Energy Inc. lawsuit, Case No. 37-2020-00017124-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be accessed by clicking here.

The lawsuit filed against Infinity Energy Inc. alleges "DEFENDANT intentionally and knowingly failed to reimburse and indemnify PLAINTIFF and the other CALIFORNIA CLASS Members for required business expenses incurred by the PLAINTIFF and other CALIFORNIA CLASS Members in direct consequence of discharging their duties on behalf of DEFENDANT." Under California Labor Code Section 2802, employers are required to indemnify employees for all expenses incurred in the course and scope of their employment.

Additionally, the complaint further alleges Infinity Energy Inc., committed acts of unfair competition in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200, et seq. (the "UCL"), by engaging in a company-wide policy and procedure which failed to accurately calculate and record all missed meal and rest periods by PLAINTIFFS and other CALIFORNIA CLASS Members. As a result of DEFENDANT's intentional disregard of the obligation to meet this burden, DEFENDANT allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required compensation for work performed by the members of the CALIFORNIA CLASS and violated the California Labor Code.

