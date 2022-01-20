San Diego State University Launches Suite of Online Cyber Security Certificates In Partnership with Noodle

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego State University is launching a suite of online cyber security certificates in partnership with Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network. The SDSU Cyber Tech Academy , in affiliation with the Homeland Security Program, is currently enrolling students.

"The Cyber Tech Academy provides students an unparalleled opportunity to pursue cyber security as a career."

The Cyber Tech Academy, which includes a series of 14-week professional certificates focused on the most critical topics in cybersecurity, brings together prominent current and former government, military, and industry practitioners focused on developing a workforce that can defeat the threats posed by nation-states and advanced cyber criminals. The certificate program is separate from SDSU's graduate degree program in Homeland Security .

The Cyber Tech Academy is built by professionals who know what organizations want in employees, and what it takes to stop the ransomware, breaches, IP theft, and critical infrastructure attacks that are endangering businesses and putting lives at risk. The certificates span a range of topics for those seeking to move into a cybersecurity career, as well as existing professionals who would like to increase their knowledge on relevant issues in the cyber security realm - all while building a network that includes top practitioners from around the country.

"The online academy expands the educational opportunities outside of SDSU's degree programs and reinforces the university's commitment to cyber tech training," said Jeffrey Roberts, Dean of SDSU's College of Sciences. "Unusual among certificate programs, this immersive online program provides participants with the ability to interact with professionals in the field, who will also help guide them in their career development."

The online Cyber Tech Academy, made possible thanks to a generous donor, will join the university's growing list of offerings that are geared toward protecting national security. In addition to the Homeland Security graduate program, SDSU also offers a 10-month synchronous Cybersecurity Bootcamp through SDSU Global Campus and ThriveDX that is designed to prepare participants to enter the cybersecurity workforce. SDSU's Fowler College of Business also has a Cybersecurity Management Master's degree (MS) which equips professionals with the skills needed to develop and manage organizational cybersecurity plans and risk management strategies.

"SDSU is a leader in national security, and it is renowned for creating innovative programs designed to prepare its students to enter this crucial field," said Lee Bradshaw, Chief Strategy Officer, Noodle. "The Cyber Tech Academy provides students from around the country with access to leading professionals in the space, offering an unparalleled opportunity to pursue cyber security as a career and build upon existing skill sets in the field."

About San Diego State University

San Diego State University, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, is the top California State University campus for federal research support and is an active research public university in California. Students participate in transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships and mentoring, and have access to a diverse range of student life opportunities. SDSU, a Hispanic-Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution residing on Kumeyaay land, is known for its long-standing efforts advancing diversity and inclusion.

About SDSU Global Campus

San Diego State University Global Campus is designed to expand access to SDSU's academic programs and diverse community to all learners everywhere. The college offers dozens of online degree completion programs, innovative graduate programs, career-oriented professional certificates, and other flexible learning opportunities. Visit neverstoplearning.net to explore SDSU Global Campus.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

