San Francisco Toyota Offers Customers Online Car Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more Americans staying at home due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, businesses are highlighting new ways for customers to shop at home. San Francisco Toyota offers customers in the Bay Area the opportunity to shop online using the Toyota SmartPath functionality.

When customers visit the San Francisco Toyota website, they can begin the process by browsing the dealership's selection of new Toyota models that are currently in stock. Customers can then click into individual vehicles that spark their interest, finding out more details about the vehicle, and can save their progress as they continue to browse, not needing to worry about losing their place or forgetting the models they examined. Visitors can create an account through this process in order to keep their progress and be able to pick up right where they left off even if they leave the website or switch over to a new device.

Online shoppers can unlock the lowest prices on their chosen vehicles, which will include any special offers or discounts currently available. If they wish to trade in their current vehicle, shoppers can calculate the value of their trade to receive a better estimate of what they can ultimately expect to pay when financing. From there, customers can safely apply for credit and financing online to see if they will be preapproved for their desired purchase and submit all of this information to the dealership, where a representative will review the information and contact the customer as soon as possible to finalize the process.

With SmartPath, San Francisco Toyota is providing another way for customers to continue their automotive shopping while remaining safe at home. For more information on SmartPath or other initiatives from San Francisco Toyota, interested parties are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at http://www.sftoyota.com or call 415-504-1947 to speak with a representative.

SOURCE San Francisco Toyota