San Francisco Toyota Offers Discounts to College Graduates

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With another year coming to a close, that means another round of recent college graduates are hitting the real world looking for reliable transportation to get them to and from their new jobs. Those who live in the Bay Area in search of a new ride can visit San Francisco Toyota, as the dealership offers discounts to college graduates through its College Graduate Program.

Qualified college graduates can receive a $500 rebate on all new unlicensed Toyota models when financing or leasing through San Francisco Toyota and Toyota Financial Services. Such models include the popular Camry sedan, the adventurous RAV4 crossover SUV and even the beastly Tundra pickup truck. Graduates can even take advantage of not having to make a payment for 90 days on certain finance programs that are available.

Those who wish to use this program must bring proof of graduation in the past two calendar years or graduation in the next six months as well as proof of current employment in order to be considered for the rebate and financial terms. Certain limitations apply, and those interested should get in touch with San Francisco Toyota to discuss the details.

In addition to the discount on select new Toyota models, recent college graduates can talk to a sales or finance representative about vehicle maintenance and protection plans. With one of these plans, new Toyota models can be serviced and cared for throughout a certain period of time during the ownership or leasing of the vehicle, which can provide added peace of mind to buyers.

Anyone interested in gaining more information about the College Graduate Program or any other special offers from San Francisco Toyota can visit http://www.sftoyota.com or call 415-750-8300 to speak with a representative. San Francisco Toyota is located at 3800 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, California.

SOURCE San Francisco Toyota