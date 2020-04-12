San Luis Obispo Attorneys Release Community Support Statement For COVID-19 Crisis

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toews Law Group, Inc., the San Luis Obispo attorneys specializing in estate planning, trusts, probate, corporate and business law and tax matters, and nonprofits, has released the following statement:

We understand there is a lot to think about right now. The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted our everyday lives in a major way. It has created great concern over what the future holds and even though there is much uncertainty in the world right now, we want you to know that we are here for you during this trying time.

There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our families, clients, and our community and we are taking all measures necessary to maintain continuity, minimize risk, and reduce any interruption in our services to you.

Our regular business hours will remain unaffected as we are available remotely for all consultations through telephone calls, email, and video conferencing.

Although our in-office hours are limited at this time, we will make every effort to arrange matters which require in-person meetings in the safest possible manner by making accommodations for any special needs and strictly following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

The world may be running a little differently right now, but we aren't. As always, we continue to be dedicated to serving your needs during this time of crisis. Please call us today if there are any legal services we can help you with or questions we can answer to ease your estate planning, tax or business related concerns.

We hope you are staying safe, staying healthy, and staying positive.

Toews Law Group, Inc.

1212 Marsh Street, Suite 3

San Luis Obispo CA 93401

(805) 781-3645

This press release is by Paso Robles Marketing and SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

SOURCE Toews Law Group, Inc.