San Luis Obispo Electricians Announce National Electrical Safety Month

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- May is National Electrical Safety Month and Electricraft, Inc., the San Luis Obispo electricians, want the public to know what safety resources are available. Every year during National Electrical Safety Month, the nonprofit Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) launches an education campaign to inform the public about safety steps that can reduce the number of electrically-related accidents and injuries.

The ESFI reports that annually, electrical problems account for "35,000 home fires, 1130 injuries and 500 deaths and $1.4 billion in property damage." The national safety campaign helps bring awareness to electrical safety issues and provides a number of safety resources. The 2020 campaign focuses on home electrical safety.

The resources available on the ESFI website include:



Information about general home electrical safety such as the warning signs of an overloaded electrical system and how to avoid overloading circuits.

Home safety devices that can help bring a home up to electrical code and improve safety.

Safe use of extension cords and surge protectors

Childproofing

Electrical safety while working from home

Also included is an extensive collection of free educational and media outreach materials that can be downloaded for use in the home, schools and community safety programs.

Safety has always been at the forefront for the San Luis Obispo electrical company. All of the staff receives regular safety training to stay up-to-date on safe electrical procedures, all new laws and equipment, in order to focus on ensuring the safety of our customers and staff. A safe work site is a key component of standard procedures.

Along with safety training and practices, homeowners can find public information with articles such as "Kids and electric safety," "The care and training of extension cords," and Holiday safety for safety information as well as about solar installations and solar energy.

Electricraft encourages homeowners, renters and business owners to regularly examine extension cords, appliance cords, electric outlets and other electrical components for signs of wear, discoloration, loose connections, and exposed wires. Other safety practices include:



Knowing how to shut off the power in the event of an emergency

Sparks, an odd smell or smoke coming from an electrical outlet or wire could be an emergency. Shut off the power. Call 911 for smoke and flames. Call an electrician as soon as possible. Electricraft is available 24-hours, 7 days a week for emergencies by calling the after-hours emergency number: (805) 431-2554.

Get a professional electrical inspection on a regular basis

Don't overload household or business electrical circuits

Avoid do-it-yourself electrical projects

