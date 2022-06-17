|
17.06.2022 15:45:40
Sana Presents Data Showing Survival Of Transplanted Cells In Non-human Primates
(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) presented data showing survival of transplanted allogeneic, hypoimmune cells of several different types in a variety of locations in non-human primates. The transplanted cells were induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, retinal pigment epithelium cells, and islet cells, which were engineered to include Sana's hypoimmune gene modifications that enable immune evasion.
"These data, demonstrating that three types of transplanted cells are able to survive and function in NHPs without immunosuppression, highlight the transformative potential of Sana's hypoimmune platform across a number of different cell types that can address a variety of diseases," said Steve Harr, Sana's CEO.
Sana plans to submit the data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
