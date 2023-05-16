Sanctuary AI Unveils Phoenix™ - A Humanoid General-Purpose Robot Designed for Work

Powered by Carbon™, its pioneering AI control system, and less than two months after announcing the first-ever commercial deployment of its technology, Sanctuary AI announces details about its 6th-generation technology

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary AI, a company on a mission to create the world's-first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots, announced a major step forward with the unveiling of its sixth-generation general-purpose robot named Phoenix™. Phoenix is the world's first humanoid general-purpose robot powered by Carbon™, a pioneering and unique AI control system, designed to give Phoenix human-like intelligence and enable it to do a wide range of work to help address the labor challenges affecting many organizations today. Sanctuary has been able to show that its technology is already capable of completing hundreds of tasks identified by customers from more than a dozen different industries.

"We designed Phoenix to be the most sensor-rich and physically capable humanoid ever built and to enable Carbon's rapidly growing intelligence to perform the broadest set of work tasks possible," said Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO, Sanctuary AI. "We see a future where general-purpose robots are as ubiquitous as cars, helping people to do work that needs doing, in cases where there simply aren't enough people to do that work."

About Phoenix™

Human-like form and function: standing at 5' 7" and weighing 155 lbs

Maximum payload of 55 lbs

Maximum speed of 3 miles per hour

Industry-leading robotic hands with increased degrees of freedom (20 in total) that rival human hand dexterity and fine manipulation with proprietary haptic technology that mimics the sense of touch

Improved aesthetics with a bolder color palette and elevated textures.

About Carbon™

A cognitive architecture and software platform for humanoid general-purpose robots

Integrates modern AI technologies to translate natural language into action in the real world

Enables Phoenix to think and act to complete tasks like a person

to think and act to complete tasks like a person Explainable and auditable reasoning, task, and motion plans

Symbolic and logical reasoning coupled with modern LLMs (for general knowledge), domain-specific integrations, and extensions

Agency and goal-seeking behaviors

Uses Deep Learning & Reinforcement Learning

Photo-realistic and physics-realistic world simulations for robot training

Human-in-the-loop supervision, teleoperation, and fleet management

What sets Sanctuary AI apart from others in the industry is its literal take on " general-purpose " and emphasis on creating a technology that can conduct physical work just like a person. "To be general-purpose, a robot needs to be able to do nearly any work task, the way you'd expect a person to, in the environment where the work is," said Rose. "While it is easy to get fixated on the physical aspects of a robot, our view is that the robot is just a tool for the real star of the show, which in our case is our proprietary AI control system, the robot's Carbon-based mind."

In March, Sanctuary AI announced it completed its first commercial deployment , a significant milestone in the company's progress toward full commercialization. At that same time, Sanctuary AI announced it was taking an open and collaborative approach to building a new ecosystem in AI and robotics. To fulfill the ambitious mission of creating human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots, Sanctuary AI assembled a robust coalition of best-in-class vendors and partners — including Apptronik, Bell, Common Sense Machines, Contoro, Cycorp, Exonetik, HaptX, Magna, Tangible Research, Verizon Ventures, and Workday Ventures.

Last spring, the company announced the completion of its Series A funding round . In November, the company received a C$30 million Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) contribution from the Government of Canada, bringing Sanctuary AI's total funding to over C$100 million. Sanctuary AI is active in its next funding round to fuel its mission. Interested parties can learn more at the official company website: https://sanctuary.ai

About Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

Founded in 2018, Sanctuary AI is a Vancouver, Canada-based company. Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world's first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today. Sanctuary AI's growing list of customers and investors represents a wide variety of industries across Canada, the US, and other countries around the world.

Members of the Sanctuary team founded D-Wave (a pioneer in the quantum computing industry), Kindred (first use of reinforcement learning in a production robot), and the Creative Destruction Lab (pioneered a revolutionary method for the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind). With experience at startups and technology leaders such as Amazon, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung, the team has experience launching market-defining innovations rooted in previously unsolved and deep scientific problems.

