Sanctuary Wealth Facilitates Tuck-in of $460 Million Texas Firm Breaking from Merrill Lynch

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes The Alteri Group, formerly with Merrill Lynch, to its ever-expanding network of independent advisors. Headed by Max Alvis, CIMA®, C(k)P®, CPFA®, and based in Lufkin, Texas, the team, with assets under management of $460 million, will be joining Sanctuary Wealth through partner firm 6 Degrees Wealth, a joint venture of G Squared Private Wealth led by George Georgiades, CIMA®, CEPA ® and Victoria Greene, CFA®, CRPC®, and Concenture Wealth Advisors led by Robert Gilliland, CRPC®. The Alteri Group is the second team this year to choose independence by affiliating with 6 Degrees on Sanctuary's platform.

"There are many flavors of independence and several avenues through which advisors can choose to join Sanctuary. In this case, the team chose to do so by tucking in to 6 Degrees Wealth, one of our rapidly growing partner firms," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "As a company, Sanctuary is committed to helping our partner firms grow organically by constantly expanding the offerings on our platform and inorganically through co-investment that facilitates M&A activity."

Max Alvis who served as the Senior Resident Director of the Lufkin, TX office, began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 1991. He has earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified 401(k) Professional (C(k)P® ), and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®) designations and is also a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute™.

"The impetus behind the decision to leave Merrill Lynch after 31 years is that we feel working with an independent firm is what will be best for our clients over the long term. It also made sense at this point in my career, although I'm not planning to retire, to think about a succession plan," said Max Alvis, CIMA®, CPFA®, C(k)P®, Managing Director, The Alteri Group at 6 Degrees Wealth. "I know the character of the people at Sanctuary and that means a lot to me. Years ago, Vince Fertitta and I were young producing managers working together in the same complex and we've maintained a relationship since the 90's. George, Robert, and I were also producing managers in the same region for decades, becoming close friends, and I relied on Vicki's market expertise for years at Merrill. I have always admired their professionalism and know we share the same philosophy and client-first mentality."

"One of the great things about being a Sanctuary Wealth partner is how committed they are to providing resources we need to continue growing," saidGeorge Georgiades, CIMA®, Chief Executive Officer,6 Degrees Wealth. "I couldn't be happier that Max Alvis has decided to join us at 6 Degrees. He has a young team of all-stars who have already proven they have what it takes to succeed in this business. We are excited to work with them on the next phase of their careers and look forward to adding their contributions to the 6 Degrees success story."

Joining Max Alvis at 6 Degrees Wealth will be the other team members of The Alteri Group, including Wealth Advisors Will Alvis, and Alexis Hudson Pigg as well as Registered Client Associate Jennifer Hansard and Client Associates Elisabeth Alvis Kennedy and Viridiana Cruz. Will Alvis spent more than 9 years with Merrill Lynch, where he was a Senior Financial Advisor, Vice President, and holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations. Alexis Hudson Pigg joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2012 after earning her bachelor's degree in marketing from Stephen F. Austin State University and holds the Chartered Retirement Plans SpecialistSM, (CRPS®) designation.

"Max and I go back more than 20 years and I consider him to be one of the most honorable people I know. Max's primary concern is his clients and his team. He's always put their interest far ahead of his own." said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "By combining forces with 6 Degrees and Sanctuary Wealth, he can be assured that his clients will have access to a wide range of investment solutions and state-of-the-art technology and that his team will have additional handpicked trusted mentors in George Georgiades, Vicki Greene, and Robert Gilliland. It feels like old home week, and I couldn't be more excited to be writing a new chapter together."

