Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm Offers ESOP Expertise to Business Owner Clients as well as Other Sanctuary Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Questar Capital Partners, a Sanctuary Wealth partner firm, has decades of experience using a three-pronged approach combining financial planning, estate planning, and philanthropy to help business owner clients plan their exit strategies, with the use of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Now, Sanctuary partner firms can take advantage of Questar's expertise to help their business owner clients unlock and monetize the value of their business while minimizing taxes and preserving ownership for valued employees and family. The offering is available to advisors on the Sanctuary platform as part of Sanctuary's suite of Business Owner and Executive Services Solutions created to help drive growth for its partner firms.

"My partner, Richard Reyle, and I built our business on working with middle market business owners. When it comes to exit strategies, we have found Employee Stock Ownership Plans to be one of the most effective succession and retirement planning tools available to us. For owners that are looking for a tax efficient way to unlock liquidity while maintaining control of their business, an ESOP is an excellent avenue they need to explore in the exit process," explained Gerry Spitzer, CPA, CPWA, CEPA, CRPC, Founding Partner, Questar Capital Partners. "We are completely independent, which serves to differentiate us from the big banks, and are uniquely qualified because we have a deep understanding of what business owners need in terms of estate planning and business exit strategies. Being a part of Sanctuary allows us to leverage Sanctuary's independent capital markets desk, which will result in better pricing and investment flexibility for our ESOP clients."

At Questar Capital Partners, Gerry Spitzer focuses on all aspects of private wealth management, including investments, multi-generational estate planning, tax planning, insurance, and charitable giving. He specializes in working closely with privately held business owners, advising them on succession planning, liquidity needs, and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP), and is a member of the ESOP Association. The customized financial solutions and long-range planning Gerry provides to families and business owners includes asset management and tax minimization. In addition to being a CPA, he holds designations as a Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Certified Exit Planning Advisor and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

"Sanctuary Wealth is committed to the constant evolution of our platform and expansion of planning and investment solutions to our advisor partners," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "ESOPs are an under-utilized planning tool that allows a business owner to reap some of the cash benefits of a sale, while still retaining control of their business. Gerry Spitzer at Questar Capital leads an expert team with unique capabilities in maximizing the benefits of an ESOP for his clients. We've now asked him to share his knowledge and experience with our other partners for the benefit of their clients."

"ESOPs are a win/win for the business owner and for their employees, but it is a tool that has been drastically undermarketed and as a result, not one that many business owners, or even advisors, are aware of," Spitzer continued. "We look forward to working with other Sanctuary Wealth partners across the country to bring this important exit planning tool to a much wider audience."

