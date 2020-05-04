Sandals Resorts Enhances Industry-leading Health and Safety Measures, Leaving No Stone Unturned

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 40 years, Sandals Resorts has continuously implemented and strengthened health and safety protocols to ensure guests are able to enjoy their Caribbean vacation worry-free. In preparation to welcome guests back to the beauty and warmth of the Caribbean, the company today introduced Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, building on its existing industry-leading practices to guarantee cleanliness standards and heightened health and safety measures that address changing consumer expectations amidst COVID-19.

"At Sandals Resorts, cleanliness and safety have always been priority #1. Our loyal guests and incredible team members are part of the Sandals family, and we take care of our family. Their health and safety is our focus." said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "We want our guests to not have to worry about a thing so they can enjoy the Luxury Included® vacation they've trusted in time and time again. We're doing everything we can to offer peace of mind during a time that has been difficult for the entire world, and that is why we have continued to evolve our protocols to maintain an even safer, healthier stay."

Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will include several pre-emptive cleanliness measures that safeguard the guest journey from arrival to departure, including additional health and well-being requirements across all points of contact on resort. New and enhanced protocols that will take effect across all fifteen Sandals Resorts and three Beaches Resorts include:

All-Encompassing Eighteen Touch Point Practice: Sandals Resorts has completed a thorough research assessment of all points of guest contact, resulting in the integration of advanced hygiene practices across eighteen key touch points – starting from the moment guests arrive at airport lounges through the entirety of the resort experience.





These touch points include the airport lounge; guest transfers to and from resort; guest rooms, food and beverage experiences; housekeeping and laundry; elite services including butler service and Club Sandals Concierge; maintenance; resort activities such as water sports; elevators; swimming pools, jacuzzis and spas; team members access points; fitness centers and the Red Lane Spa; public bathrooms; suppliers and receiving; all public areas including lobbies and beaches; back of house facilities such as store rooms and offices; Kids Camps and waterparks at Beaches Resorts; and HVAC systems.





Sandals Resorts has completed a thorough research assessment of all points of guest contact, resulting in the integration of advanced hygiene practices across eighteen key touch points – starting from the moment guests arrive at airport lounges through the entirety of the resort experience. These touch points include the airport lounge; guest transfers to and from resort; guest rooms, food and beverage experiences; housekeeping and laundry; elite services including butler service and Club Sandals Concierge; maintenance; resort activities such as water sports; elevators; swimming pools, jacuzzis and spas; team members access points; fitness centers and the Red Lane Spa; public bathrooms; suppliers and receiving; all public areas including lobbies and beaches; back of house facilities such as store rooms and offices; Kids Camps and waterparks at Beaches Resorts; and HVAC systems. Enhanced Triple-Check System for Cleaning and Sanitation: All resorts are diligently cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis, with a Triple-Check system and a minimum of three inspections daily. These inspections include all hard surfaces – from door handles and interiors of vehicles used for airport transfers; public restrooms, which are inspected, cleaned and sanitized in 20-minute intervals; kitchens, bars and restaurants, including menus, tables, cutlery, glassware, chairs and more; and swimming pools and hot tubs.





Additional hand sanitizing stations will be provided for guests and team members throughout the resorts, at all dining locations and within each individual guest room. Any items that guests will come in contact with – from room cards to welcome cocktails glassware – are sanitized before distribution.





All resorts are diligently cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis, with a Triple-Check system and a minimum of three inspections daily. These inspections include all hard surfaces – from door handles and interiors of vehicles used for airport transfers; public restrooms, which are inspected, cleaned and sanitized in 20-minute intervals; kitchens, bars and restaurants, including menus, tables, cutlery, glassware, chairs and more; and swimming pools and hot tubs. Additional hand sanitizing stations will be provided for guests and team members throughout the resorts, at all dining locations and within each individual guest room. Any items that guests will come in contact with – from room cards to welcome cocktails glassware – are sanitized before distribution. New Certified Sandals Sanitized Guest Rooms: Sandals will introduce even more robust housekeeping measures as part of Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, to include: the introduction of additional hospital-grade disinfectants; electrical aerosol sprayers for advanced cleaning; the use of UV-LED lighting equipment to inspect cleanliness; air duct sanitization for each arrival and upon each departure; weekly steam-cleaning and sanitization of carpeting; placement of anti-bacterial gels and soaps in each guest room; and strict adherence to the Triple-Check System.





Sandals will introduce even more robust housekeeping measures as part of Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, to include: the introduction of additional hospital-grade disinfectants; electrical aerosol sprayers for advanced cleaning; the use of UV-LED lighting equipment to inspect cleanliness; air duct sanitization for each arrival and upon each departure; weekly steam-cleaning and sanitization of carpeting; placement of anti-bacterial gels and soaps in each guest room; and strict adherence to the Triple-Check System. At-Home to In-Room Check-in, beginning in June: Guests will have the ability to check-in online, allowing them to skip the front desk and go directly to their room. A refreshing welcome cocktail, a personal anti-bacterial hand towel and individual in-room hand sanitizer will always await arriving guests.





Guests will have the ability to check-in online, allowing them to skip the front desk and go directly to their room. A refreshing welcome cocktail, a personal anti-bacterial hand towel and individual in-room hand sanitizer will always await arriving guests. Social Distancing Practices: Sandals is introducing new ways to encourage guests to maintain a safe social distance while sustaining the relaxed experience the brand is known for, including: adding more airport transfers with fewer guests per vehicle; extending check-in times between visitors; setting up a safe social distance across restaurants, bars and beaches; replacing handshakes with a nod and a smile; and restricting elevator trips to one couple per trip at Sandals Resorts and one family per trip at Beaches Resorts, with staff members taking alternate routes.





Sandals is introducing new ways to encourage guests to maintain a safe social distance while sustaining the relaxed experience the brand is known for, including: adding more airport transfers with fewer guests per vehicle; extending check-in times between visitors; setting up a safe social distance across restaurants, bars and beaches; replacing handshakes with a nod and a smile; and restricting elevator trips to one couple per trip at Sandals Resorts and one family per trip at Beaches Resorts, with staff members taking alternate routes. Team Member Trainings and Precautionary Temperature Checks: Sandals is ensuring all team members stay healthy both inside and outside the workplace with ongoing specialized training on precautionary measures geared toward preventative protocols and added sanitation practices.





All staff will be required to know where the nearest hand sanitizer stations are located at all times, wear protective face gear and gloves at all times when on resort, and ensure uniforms are not worn during travel to and from work. All team members across resort locations will also undergo required temperature checks before the start of each shift in addition to stringent medical clearance.







Sandals is ensuring all team members stay healthy both inside and outside the workplace with ongoing specialized training on precautionary measures geared toward preventative protocols and added sanitation practices. All staff will be required to know where the nearest hand sanitizer stations are located at all times, wear protective face gear and gloves at all times when on resort, and ensure uniforms are not worn during travel to and from work. All team members across resort locations will also undergo required temperature checks before the start of each shift in addition to stringent medical clearance. Supplier-held Standards: All vendors, suppliers and partners will be held to the new Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness standards by restricting delivery windows to one party at a time, while limiting physical contact; sanitizing all touch points, including equipment, storage spaces and access areas; and removing all outer packing upon arrival.

Productive prevention has long been a key practice in safeguarding the health of all Sandals Resorts guests, team members and supply chains. Under the guidance of medical professionals and with constant monitoring of advice and instruction provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local Ministries of Health in each country Sandals Resorts calls home, a dedicated Quality Inspection Team, alongside Environmental Health and Safety Managers, ensures strict adherence and seamless implementation of a sophisticated approach to prevent the spread of all illnesses. All resorts are equipped with medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel.

Additionally, Sandals Resorts has earned its place as the only hotel chain in the world to have all of its resorts certified by the EarthCheck benchmarking and certification program – awarded to companies that deliver clean, safe and healthy destinations for travelers whether they're visiting, living or working in the destination – with nine resorts currently holding Master Certification.

For more details on Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, please visit www.sandals.com.

Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Beaches Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounge, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are also the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts difference, visit www.beaches.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandals-resorts-enhances-industry-leading-health-and-safety-measures-leaving-no-stone-unturned-301052328.html

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International