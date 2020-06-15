Sandhills Global Launches Aircraft.com, Valuable New Online Resource for Aircraft Information

LINCOLN, Neb., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces the launch of Aircraft.com, a website featuring reliable information about a wide range of aircraft. Sandhills' niche aviation products, Controller, Executive Controller, and CharterHub, have served buyers, sellers, travelers, and operators for over 35 years. The addition of Aircraft.com builds on Sandhills' commitment to providing clear and widely accessible resources for the aviation industry worldwide.

Aircraft.com offers a wealth of information, with a database containing over 1.5 million photos and detailed information about more than 270,000 aircraft, including business jets, single- and twin-engine piston aircraft, light sport aircraft, and helicopters.

Aircraft.com is designed to make it easy for users to navigate and search. Visitors to the site can quickly find aircraft by N-number, tail number, manufacturer, model, or type, or click to view all recently added aircraft. Aviation professionals and aircraft enthusiasts alike are encouraged to visit Aircraft.com. Contact Sandhills directly for more information.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills

