Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
19.07.2026 20:44:00
Sandisk: Even After a 580% Rise in 2026, It's Still a Screaming Buy (NASDAQ: SNDK)
If you had the foresight to buy Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock at the start of 2026, you're probably a happy investor. It's up a jaw-dropping 580% at the time of this writing, easily outperforming nearly every other stock in the market. However, the second half of 2026 hasn't been so pleasant. The stock is down by more than 30% from the high it touched in late June.But I think this could be a great entry point. Sandisk remains a top option in this AI-powered market, and I think it could make investors a major return throughout the rest of 2026 for one simple reason.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26