Best Buy Aktie

Best Buy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

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01.07.2026 14:32:00

Sandisk and Micron Dominated the First Half of 2026. Which Is the Best Buy Now?

If you purchased shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock at the beginning of the year, you look like an absolute genius right now. The stocks have performed remarkably well, with Micron rising 325%, and Sandisk delivering nearly 900% gains. Most investors see those returns over decades, not months.But there's a growing question investors must answer: Is there room for more, and if there is, which stock is the better one to buy? Let's take a look at these two and see if the roller-coaster ride is peaking or just getting started.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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