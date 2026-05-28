Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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28.05.2026 04:31:00
Sandisk Has Climbed From $36 to $1,590 in a Year. What the AI Memory Boom Means for the Stock From Here.
Up more than 4,000% over the past year and about 570% so far in 2026, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock has been one of the most extraordinary winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. The NAND flash memory specialist, which only began trading on its own in February 2025 after being spun off from Western Digital, has climbed from a 52-week low of about $36 to a closing price near $1,590 as of this writing.With shares at an all-time high and a market value above $230 billion, has the easy money been made?Maybe. But the more interesting question is whether the underlying business has actually changed enough to justify thinking about this as something more than a typical memory-cycle peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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