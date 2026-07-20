Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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20.07.2026 19:52:00

Sandisk Has Gone From Under $50 to Above $1,400 in a Year. Can the Run Continue?

A year ago, shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) traded below $50. As of this writing, they sit above $1,400 -- a gain of more than 3,000% in 12 months, and one of the biggest runs anywhere in the market.That figure actually understates how hot the stock has been. Shares hit a record high of $2,354.39 earlier this summer before pulling back sharply.A move like that usually means a mania or an earnings explosion. For Sandisk, it has mostly been the second one. But this is still the memory business, and the stock's second year looks much harder to handicap than its first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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