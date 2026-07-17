Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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17.07.2026 18:20:00
Sandisk Has Surged More Than 3,000% in the Last 12 Months. Could a Stock Split Be Coming?
As of July 15, the Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock price is up by more than 3,000% in the last 12 months. Trading is a little choppy, and the stock is actually down significantly from the peak it hit last month, but as shares are still trading at around $1,400, investors may be curious whether a stock split is in the cards for the memory and storage company.Sandisk's management team will ultimately decide whether to proceed with a split, but there are a few reasons it may consider holding off on performing one in the immediate future.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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