Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.07.2026 18:20:00

Sandisk Has Surged More Than 3,000% in the Last 12 Months. Could a Stock Split Be Coming?

As of July 15, the Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock price is up by more than 3,000% in the last 12 months. Trading is a little choppy, and the stock is actually down significantly from the peak it hit last month, but as shares are still trading at around $1,400, investors may be curious whether a stock split is in the cards for the memory and storage company.Sandisk's management team will ultimately decide whether to proceed with a split, but there are a few reasons it may consider holding off on performing one in the immediate future.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.

mehr Nachrichten