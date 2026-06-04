Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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04.06.2026 19:20:00
Sandisk Is Up More Than 4,900%. Is Now a Good Time to Invest or Did You Miss the Train?
Imagine investing $1,000 into a stock and one year later, that position is worth over $50,000. That's exactly what has happened with Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK): In the past 12 months, the stock has risen by more than 4,900%.Being in the right place to capitalize on gains like those is often a matter of luck, and with the ongoing AI boom and the data center infrastructure build-out, memory giant Sandisk has undoubtedly found itself at the right business at the right time. But curious investors who haven't yet added it to their portfolios will no doubt be wondering: Is all the magic gone, or does this stock still have room to run?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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