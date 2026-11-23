Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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23.11.2026 11:00:02
Sandisk Just Split Its Stock 8-for-1. Is It Time to Buy?
If you're wondering why Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) just saw its share price get a huge cut, it's not time to panic. Although the stock is valued at an eighth of what it was, that was on purpose.
Sandisk enacted an 8-for-1 stock split on Nov. 19, which replaced one share with eight — each of them costing an eighth as much as a pre-split share. This is a mostly cosmetic effect, but it does let the company issue stock options to employees at more reasonable prices.
With most brokerages offering access to fractional shares, stock price really doesn't matter much to investors. What matters more is the business behind it. For a company to justify a split, its share price must have increased significantly. That only happens to companies that are doing well, and Sandisk fits that bill.
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