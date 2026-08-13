Sandisk Sets Out Long-Term Growth Strategy, Targets Strong Margins Through 2030; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) on Thursday outlined its long-term growth strategy and financial targets at its 2026 Investor Day, highlighting rising demand for storage driven by artificial intelligence.

The company said its BiCS9 and BiCS10 QLC technologies are designed to deliver higher performance, greater storage density and improved power efficiency for AI workloads.

Sandisk also said its new business model agreements with eight customers cover about 50 percent of bits expected in fiscal 2027 and roughly two-thirds in fiscal 2028, supporting greater revenue visibility.

For fiscal 2028 through 2030, the company expects revenue to grow at a mid-to-high teens rate, while adjusted operating margins are projected at around 75 percent and adjusted free cash flow margins at approximately 50 percent. The company also plans to return 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders after investing in the business.

SNDK is currently trading at $1,528.90, up $184.60 or 13.73 percent on the Nasdaq.