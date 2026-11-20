(RTTNews) - Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) shares are down 11.11 percent, losing $10.49 to $83.91 on Friday, as the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis following its 8-for-1 stock split. The decline also comes amid broader weakness across semiconductor stocks.

SNDK is currently trading at $83.91, down from the previous close of $94.39 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $84.65 and $90.67 during the session, with volume of approximately 26.84 million shares, compared with an average volume of 84.53 million. Its 52-week range is $22.88 to $294.30.

The split took effect after Thursday's market close, with shareholders receiving seven additional shares for each share held as of November 9. Sandisk had closed just above $755 before the adjustment, bringing its split-adjusted price to roughly one-eighth of that level. The split does not change the overall value of shareholders' holdings. Shares also faced pressure from a wider semiconductor sell-off, with peers including Western Digital, Seagate and Micron Technology trading lower.