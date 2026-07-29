Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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29.07.2026 20:22:00
Sandisk Stock Has Surged More Than 2,000% in a Year. History Suggests This Is Where the Stock Could Be in 2028.
Though shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have been under pressure lately, the stock remains one of the top performers on the market over the past year, with gains of over 2,300%, as of this writing.Sandisk's tremendous gains this year have been driven by a significant surge in the price of NAND flash memory, as the demand for these storage chips has significantly outpaced supply. Artificial intelligence (AI) data center servers are expected to account for 44% of the overall NAND flash demand in 2026, according to market research firm TrendForce.This AI data center-fueled demand has been the primary factor driving Sandisk's remarkable surge on the stock market. The good news for Sandisk investors is that this historical trend powering the semiconductor stock's tremendous rally is sustainable, and that may help the stock deliver more upside over the next couple of years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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