Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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24.06.2026 18:02:00
Sandisk Stock Is Up 720% in 2026. Is the Rally Still Worth Chasing?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), one of the world's largest flash memory chipmakers, was once considered a cyclical stock in a commoditized market. But since its spin-off from Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) last February, its stock has surged more than 5,200%.In 2026 alone, Sandisk's stock has rallied more than 720%. Should investors chase that rally, or should they wait for its stock to cool off? Let's review its growth rates and valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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