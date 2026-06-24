Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.06.2026 18:02:00

Sandisk Stock Is Up 720% in 2026. Is the Rally Still Worth Chasing?

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), one of the world's largest flash memory chipmakers, was once considered a cyclical stock in a commoditized market. But since its spin-off from Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) last February, its stock has surged more than 5,200%.In 2026 alone, Sandisk's stock has rallied more than 720%. Should investors chase that rally, or should they wait for its stock to cool off? Let's review its growth rates and valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.

mehr Nachrichten