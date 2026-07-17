Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
17.07.2026 10:31:00
Sandisk Stock Is Up More Than 3,700% From Its 52-Week Low. Is the Memory Rally Still Investable, or Is This Stock Priced for Perfection?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) became a stand-alone public company again in early 2025 when it was spun out from Western Digital (which had acquired it in 2016). The separation was intended to position Sandisk's management to concentrate its resources and focus on NAND flash memory and enterprise-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) at a time when hyperscalers were sharply accelerating capital spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.That meant that Sandisk could more easily accelerate capacity expansions and technology road maps tailored specifically to the explosive storage requirements of large language model (LLM) training and inference deployments.At the time of this writing, Sandisk stock trades at $1,539 -- a gain of roughly 3,748% from its 52-week low of $40 per share. The magnitude of this move inevitably prompts the question of whether the market has already priced the most optimistic upside scenario for Sandisk into its stock or whether meaningful appreciation potential remains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26