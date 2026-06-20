Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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20.06.2026 16:01:00

Sandisk Stock Is Up More Than 5,900% Since It Spun Off From Western Digital. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Sandisk's (NASDAQ: SNDK) incredible journey since its February 2025 spinoff from Western Digital has captured widespread attention from artificial intelligence (AI) investors. Sandisk stock closed its first trading day at around $36. As of market close on Friday, shares were changing hands at $2184.75 -- a gain of close to 6,000%.While this performance reflects powerful artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tailwinds for the business, it naturally raises the question of whether Sandisk stock is priced to perfection or still has room to run. By evaluating the state of the current memory and storage supercycle, the company's valuation profile, and recent analyst price target revisions, smart investors can gain a clearer picture of whether further meaningful appreciation remains possible.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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