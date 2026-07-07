Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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07.07.2026 13:15:00
Sandisk Stock Is Up Nearly 635% in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?
Few investors expected 2026 to start as it did for Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The stock has risen about 635% year to date as of the time of writing, although it's down sharply from its high of a 884% gain thanks to the recent AI-related selloff. However, many investors are wondering whether the stock has gotten too hot and needs to cool off further, or if this is the perfect time to buy the stock on sale.Let's take a look at what caused this run in the first place, as Sandisk's situation is unusual compared to most stocks that go parabolic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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