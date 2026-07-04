Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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04.07.2026 15:30:00

Sandisk Stock Was the Biggest Winner in the First Half of 2026. What's Next for the Second Half?

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) is the best-performing S&P 500 stock so far in 2026, and it isn't particularly close. It's up around 800% so far in 2026, easily outperforming second-place Micron Technology, which is up "only" about 300%. That's a simply incredible performance for just six months.Still, after a run like that, it's reasonable to wonder if there is further upside ahead or if Sandisk has delivered everything that it's going to deliver in 2026.Although it may seem surprising, I think there is plenty of upside left in Sandisk's stock in the second half of 2026, especially with the major shortages going on in its industry. While it won't return another 800% from here, it could still reward investors quite well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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