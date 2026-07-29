Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
29.07.2026 02:12:00
Sandisk Trades at 43 Times Earnings and 7 Times Next Year's Earnings Estimates. What Has to Go Right for the Cheap Number to Win?
Shares of memory maker Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) fell 10.8% on Friday, then another 11% on Monday, closing at $1,278.23. There was no company news behind either drop. Memory and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks sold off as a group, and Sandisk, one of the biggest winners of the past year, fell harder than most.The decline puts a spotlight on one of the stranger valuation puzzles in the market right now. Measured against its earnings over the past 12 months, Sandisk trades at about 43 times. Measured against what analysts expect over the next 12, however, it trades at about 7. Same company, same stock price -- the only thing that changes is which earnings you divide by.Both calculations do honest math. They just describe different companies: the one Sandisk was a year ago, and the one analysts are betting it is becoming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
|
28.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 notiert mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Western Digital-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Western Digital von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26