Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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28.07.2026 19:45:00
Sandisk vs. Micron: Which Memory Stock Is the Better Buy for the Second Half of 2026?
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has ignited an unprecedented surge in demand for advanced memory technologies. Training and running large language models (LLMs) requires enormous amounts of high bandwidth memory (HBM) to feed data to GPUs at extremely low latency, alongside DRAM for system performance and NAND flash for storing data sets.The expansion of hyperscale data centers has created a memory bottleneck as it takes producers years to bring new capacity online. This mismatch is fueling a supercycle in HBM, DRAM, and NAND pricing and volumes.Two pure-play memory and storage beneficiaries stand out: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). So far this year, Micron shares have surged 223% while Sandisk stock has rocketed by 505%, reflecting the market's recognition of their central roles in the AI chip stack.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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