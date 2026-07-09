The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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09.07.2026 10:52:00
Sandisk's Memory Prices Could Double Again in Fiscal 2027, but Has the Market Already Priced That Into the Stock?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been, by far, the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year. The flash memory maker has benefited from the ever-growing demand for memory and storage from AI data centers. The deep imbalance between supply and demand has allowed the company to boost its prices to a remarkable degree, and buyers keep snapping up its products.And memory prices could surge even higher: Morningstar analyst William Kerwin expects to see that they rose by more than 100% overall in Sandisk's just-ended fiscal 2026, and predicts a nearly 100% rise from there in its fiscal 2027. There's no doubt that's incredibly good for Sandisk's business. But the stock market is always forward-looking. Investors need to ask whether that predicted growth is already priced into the stock and whether the company can exceed expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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