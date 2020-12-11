Sandler Named One Of The Most Profitable Franchises Of 2020 By Franchise Business Review (FBR)

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Business Review has named Sandler (www.sandler.com) one of the top 35 franchise companies to be recognized for strong financial performance and high franchisee satisfaction as well as one of the top 100 franchises to be recognized for their culture.

Franchise Business Review surveyed over 28,000 franchise owners from nearly 300 leading brands and then analyzed the data from each brand, including ratings for leadership, mission, community, and overall franchisee satisfaction. A market research firm, FBR performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

According to Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review, "Our goal is to help prospective business owners understand which franchises offer both a strong financial opportunity, as well as extremely high satisfaction among their current franchise owners."

David Mattson, President and CEO of Sandler, says, "We pride ourselves on being one of the largest training organizations in the world and providing outstanding support for our stellar franchise network. We thank all our franchisees for sharing their positive feedback with FBR."

Sandler provides innovative customer-focused content, tools and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream and on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting. For more information please visit www.Sandler.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandler-named-one-of-the-most-profitable-franchises-of-2020-by-franchise-business-review-fbr-301190983.html

SOURCE Sandler