Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Sandoz announces partnership agreement with Samsung Bioepis on up to five biosimilars, further expanding its leading pipeline to up to 32 assets



18.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



MEDIA RELEASE

Agreement for up to five biosimilar assets, with potential for further collaboration; first asset to be vedolizumab biosimilar

Collaboration builds on successful existing partnership; further strengthens Sandoz global position in biosimilars and could expand industry-leading pipeline to up to 32 assets

Reinforces commitment to capture significant share of projected ~USD 320 billion biosimilar loss-of-exclusivity market opportunity over next decade¹ Basel, March 18, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced a major license, development and commercialization partnership agreement with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., marking a significant step to broaden patient access to high-quality biosimilar medicines worldwide.



The agreement paves the way for the two companies to partner on up to five biosimilar assets. The first asset will be a vedolizumab biosimilar, which is in early-stage development. The reference medicine, Entyvio®* (vedolizumab), is used to treat adult patients with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis or pouchitis2,3.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will have exclusive rights to commercialize globally, except in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Republic of Korea. Samsung Bioepis will be responsible for development, regulatory submissions in key markets and manufacturing. Both companies have agreed to keep the financial details of the agreement confidential.



The partnership could expand the leading Sandoz pipeline to up to 32 assets and reinforces its commitment to capturing a significant share of the projected global biosimilar loss-of-exclusivity market opportunity, estimated at around USD 320 billion over the next decade1.



Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer, Sandoz, said: “This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality medicines for patients worldwide. It is another important step toward capitalizing on the unprecedented biosimilar market opportunity over the next decade while also strengthening our partnership with Samsung Bioepis.”



Today’s news builds on the successful global partnership between the two companies first established in September 2023 for Pyzchiva® (ustekinumab), which Sandoz launched in Europe in July 2024 and in the US in February 2025. The Pyzchiva collaboration is unaffected by the partnership announced today. In December 2025, the companies also signed an agreement for the commercialization of Epysqli™, a biosimilar to eculizumab (Soliris®**), for the Middle East and Africa region.



Sandoz continues to develop its leading pipeline of biosimilar medicines, building on its experience as the pioneer and global leader with a portfolio of 13 molecules available in nearly 100 countries.



*Entyvio® is a registered trademark of Takeda.

**Soliris® is a registered trademark of Alexion.

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

REFERENCES

1 Covers US and EU markets (2026–2035). Originator sales and LoE based on internal analysis of data from multiple subscription databases. Biosimilar data accessed in September 2025.

2 European Medicines Agency (EMA). Entyvio. Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: Entyvio, INN-vedolizumab . [Last accessed March 2026]

3 FDA. Entyvio. Prescribing Information. Available at: ENTYVIO . [Last accessed March 2026]

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.

CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis

+41 792 790285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061

End of Media Release

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