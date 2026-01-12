Sandoz CEO, speaking at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, will outline plans to capitalize on unprecedented ’golden decade’ of affordable medicines opportunity

After consistently delivering on commitments in first two years as standalone company, Sandoz has unique leading position in biosimilar and generic market

Strong momentum supports plans to capture significant share of unprecedented global market opportunity, with medicines worth more than USD 600 billion due to lose exclusivity over next decade

Sandoz committed to make next 10 years ‘golden decade’ of patient access to affordable medicines

Basel, January 12, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, will today outline its plans to capitalize on the unprecedented market opportunity of the coming ‘golden decade’, in a presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, at 18:45 CET (9:45 PST).

Speaking at the conference, taking place from January 12 to 15 in San Francisco, CEO Richard Saynor will highlight the company’s strong and consistent progress in its first two years as a standalone global leader, its unique positioning and strategic focus as a ‘pure-play’ biosimilar and generic company and its determination to capitalize on an unprecedented market loss of exclusivity (LoE) opportunity over the next decade.

He will say: “I’m proud that we remain consistently on track, and in some cases exceed, on the commitments we have made since becoming an independent company in 2023. As the global leader in the affordable medicines industry, which accounts for 80% of medicines used at just 30% of the total cost, we already have tremendous impact on making healthcare more accessible for all. And we stand today on the cusp of the biggest ‘golden decade’ in the history of the pharmaceutical industry – an unprecedented LoE opportunity to increase patient access to the medicines they need.”

Sandoz rapidly establishing its edge: uniquely positioning for scale, trust and impact

In its first two years as a standalone company, Sandoz delivered successfully on a range of strategic milestones, including:

Breaking ground on a major new sterile biosimilars production center in Brnik, Slovenia, the latest step in a multi-site project in Slovenia to further expand its European biosimilar hub and global market reach, with a total investment of more than USD 1.1 billion.

Completing the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics’ site and in-house development and manufacturing capabilities in Toulouse, France.

Consistently delivering on its key launch commitments, including six biosimilar launches in 2025 – three of them in Q4 alone.

Opening a new facility for production of penicillin active ingredients and a new production line for final products, completing a total investment of USD 250 million in its vertically-integrated European production network for the world’s leading category of antibiotic.

Today, three pillars define Sandoz global leadership: its global scale, with 1,300 products supplied to over 100 countries, backed by a robust manufacturing and supply network; its unique positioning as the only ‘pure-play’ biosimilar and generic company, with a reputation for reliable execution; and its respected leadership team, backed by more than 20,000 committed employees worldwide.

Executing with impact: strong financial momentum underpinning strategic progress

Based on these achievements, Sandoz today is the leader in the global market for high-quality, affordable (biosimilar and generic) medicines, which is valued at more than USD 250 billion in sales. With 2024 sales of USD 10 billion, driven by strong double-digit growth in biosimilars, Sandoz has an attractive balance sheet to support its investment plans. It has a strong position across its three regions, underpinned by its #1 ranking in the attractive European market: its home base and the cornerstone of its global leadership.

Sandoz continues to deliver sustained top-line momentum and margin expansion, underpinning its mid-term outlook of mid-single digit annual sales growth to 2028 at constant exchange rates, with a core EBITDA margin expansion forecasted to reach 24% to 26% in 2028.

The company is focused on growing its core generics business, with recent key launches across key markets including iron ferric, rivaroxaban and enoxaparin sodium in Europe. With some 1,300 products marketed worldwide and a pipeline of more than 400, Sandoz pursues a strategy of focused loss of LoE coverage, centered on oral solids and injectables. This is supported by a longer-term focus on the emerging GLP-1 market.

In biosimilars, its key growth pillar both now and in years to come, Sandoz continues to build on its experience as the pioneer and global leader, with a portfolio of 13 molecules in nearly 100 countries and a leading and rapidly-growing pipeline.

Shaping the future: strongly positioned for unprecedented ‘golden decade’ opportunity

This strong progress positions Sandoz as the company best prepared to seize the coming opportunity, with reference medicines worth well over USD 600 billion due to lose exclusivity in the next decade. The generic opportunity is valued at USD 340 billion and Sandoz has a pipeline of over 400 assets targeting nearly two-thirds of the total, with GLP-1s as a longer-term opportunity. The biosimilar opportunity is similar in size (USD 322 billion) and Sandoz is targeting approximately 60 percent of the total.

Of those biologics facing LoE in the next seven years, more than 50 currently have no biosimilar planned due to the high cost of clinical development – a key driver of the so-called ‘biosimilar void.’ Ongoing regulatory moves towards streamlining biosimilar development, which have been led by Sandoz from an industry perspective, can help fill the void and substantially decrease both cost and time to market with zero adverse impact on quality, safety or efficacy.

Mr. Saynor concludes: ”We are the global leader in an attractive, growing and system-critical market. We are poised to seize the unprecedented market opportunity over the next decade, in the interests of our shareholders, our customers, our partners and most importantly our patients. If we continue to deliver on our promises the way we have to date, we will lead the way in making the next 10 years the ‘golden decade’ of affordable healthcare.”

KEY LINKS

Webcast (Richard Saynor’s presentation – January 13, 2026, 18:45 CET)

Presentation slides (available after Richard Saynor’s presentation)

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951 and the world’s first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.

CONTACTS