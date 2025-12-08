Sandoz Aktie
WKN DE: SANDOZ / ISIN: CH1243598427
|
08.12.2025 07:00:04
Sandoz completes strategic acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS, asserting biosimilars leadership
|
Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Basel, December 8, 2025 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS (JEB SAS) from Evotec SE. The deal includes the Toulouse development and manufacturing site and an indefinite licence to cutting-edge continuous-manufacturing technology for biosimilars.
In May 2023, Sandoz and JEB announced a strategic partnership that supported Sandoz portfolio expansion and continued development of its early-stage biosimilar pipeline, by providing access to JEB’s continuous-manufacturing technology platform. The proprietary fully automated and high-throughput technology platform was a strategic addition to Sandoz integrated drug-substance development and manufacturing network.
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
1 Based on March 2025 data from IPD Analytics Evaluate Pharma, covering the period 2026–2035.
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world’s first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.
CONTACTS
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2240560
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2240560 08.12.2025 CET/CEST
