Sandoz creates new global biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply unit, appoints industry veteran Armin Metzger to lead next phase of growth
Basel, March 10, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the creation of a new biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply unit. The global unit will be headed by industry veteran Armin Metzger, who will join Sandoz on April 1, 2026, as President, Biosimilar Development, Manufacturing & Supply and become a member of the Sandoz Executive Committee (SEC).
Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor says: “We stand today at the start of an unprecedented ‘golden decade’ for patient access, with medicines worth more than USD 650 billion dollars set to lose exclusivity over the next 10 years. As the global leader in affordable medicines and the pioneer of biosimilars, Sandoz is determined to capture this opportunity and deliver strong, sustainable growth.
“Today’s announcement marks a concrete step towards achieving that goal. Sandoz is uniquely positioned for success thanks to its leading position across both biosimilar and generic medicines. However, despite their many synergies, the two parts of the business have different development, manufacturing and supply requirements, as well as increasingly divergent market dynamics. This change will enable us to focus our efforts more sharply on accelerating biosimilar growth while further strengthening our generic operations to increase our competitive edge.”
Consolidating biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply under one SEC leader will enable clear ownership, fast decision-making and stronger alignment. It will also help to accelerate full vertical integration of biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply at Sandoz.
Mr. Metzger joins Sandoz from Swiss-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals, where he has served in senior technological leadership roles since 2016, most recently as Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Operations Officer. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years in technological and scientific leadership roles at Merck KGaA and Merck Serono. He holds an MSc and PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Bayreuth.
Under the new organizational set-up, Claire D’Abreu-Hayling, currently Chief Scientific Officer, becomes President, Generics Development and Chief Scientific Officer. Glenn Gerecke, currently Chief Manufacturing & Supply Officer, is appointed President, Generics Manufacturing & Supply. Both remain as members of the SEC.
Dedicated generics capabilities will enable more tailored approaches and clearer focus on the needs of the lower-cost, higher-volume business. The success of the core generics business remains central to the long-term Sandoz strategy, as the only ‘pure-play’ biosimilars and generics company with a strong leadership position and strategic commitment to the synergies in both segments. Generic medicines represent 70% of Sandoz net sales globally in 2025 and an even higher proportion by volume.
Additionally, in a move to simplify and align the overall organizational structure, Thomas Weigold, Country Head, Sandoz Germany, will in future report into Christophe Delenta, President Europe. As of April 1, 2026, Germany’s interests will therefore be represented on the SEC at a European regional level.
These changes have no impact on the Company’s 2026 financial guidance, the medium-term outlook or financial reporting.
A portrait of Armin Metzger is available via this link: www.sandoz.com/sandoz-creates-new-global-biosimilar-development-manufacturing-and-supply-unit-appoints-industry
