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08.09.2026 07:00:05

Sandoz hosts Capital Markets Day and unveils Bio100 ambition – maximising Sandoz value in its golden decade for biosimilars

Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Sandoz hosts Capital Markets Day and unveils Bio100 ambition – maximising Sandoz value in its golden decade for biosimilars

08-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules

MEDIA RELEASE
 

Basel, 8 September 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today hosts its Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. The event will focus on Bio100, the Sandoz goal to maximise value in its golden decade for biosimilars, a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy:
 

  • An unchanged commitment to the prevailing mid-term outlook to 2028
  • A clear ambition to have more than 100 biosimilars in the portfolio by 2040, from a current total of 13
  • A targeted expansion of biosimilar LoE1-value coverage to around 80% from 2035 onwards, up from about 50% today
  • A new mid-term outlook2 for 2025-2030, targeting mid-to-high single-digit compound annual growth in net sales at constant currencies and a core EBITDA margin of 25-27% by 2030
  • An ambition3 to more than double net sales from 2025 to 2035 through Bio100 and achieve a core EBITDA margin above 30% by 2035


The formal part of today’s event at the London Stock Exchange, webcasted live, will begin at 13:30 UK time and is expected to conclude at around 17:00 UK time. In-person attendance is by invitation only. Details of how to access the live webcast are available here. The event presentation will be available here shortly before the start of the event.

Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer, says: “Sandoz begins its next growth phase from a position of strength, built on a strong track record and a proven global platform. Our Bio100 ambitions are set to position biosimilars to become the majority of our sales, broadening access for patients while creating significant value for shareholders.

“The scale of our ambitions is matched by the strength of our plan: a leading biosimilar pipeline, a scalable, flexible and cost-competitive biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply network, best-in-class commercial engines, a culture to attract and retain the best talent and disciplined focus on value creation. This is our opportunity to accelerate our topline and further strengthen our leadership in biosimilars for years to come.”

Sandoz is actively demonstrating growth with increasing profitability, as a powerful voice for affordable medicines and with a clear path to long-term value creation. The Company is doing this by delivering on its commitments and demonstrating a successful strategy. Bio100 will set Sandoz up to maximise its full potential.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sandoz is firmly committed to delivering on its Purpose of pioneering access for patients by expanding access to high-quality affordable medicines and driving meaningful patient impact. By 2035, the Company aims to significantly broaden that impact, by expanding access to affordable, high-quality medicines around the world.
     
  • Bio100: a clear ambition to strengthen further Sandoz leadership in biosimilars, with more than 100 biosimilars in its portfolio by 2040, from 13 today, nearly doubling current LoE coverage to around 80% from 2035 onwards. This scale is designed to enable Sandoz to broaden its reach, deepen its presence across therapy areas and sustain long-term growth.
     
  • Sandoz today reaffirms its prevailing mid-term outlook to 2028 and introduces a new mid-term outlook4 for 2025 to 2030, targeting mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in average annual net sales at constant currencies and a core EBITDA margin of 25-27% by 2030.
     
  • All of this is underpinned by a strong focus on value creation. By 2035, through Bio100, Sandoz aims5 to more than double net sales from 2025 levels and deliver a core EBITDA margin of above 30% by 2035.

SPEAKERS
Gilbert Ghostine Chairman
Richard Saynor Chief Executive Officer
Remco Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Guntern Chief Commercial Officer
Armin Metzger President Biosimilar Development, Manufacturing & Supply
Christophe Delenta President, Europe
Peter Stenico President, International
Keren Haruvi President, North America


SITE VISIT: BIOSIMILAR HUB, SLOVENIA
Sandoz plans to host an investor and analyst site visit in Slovenia from 9-10 November, providing further insight into the Company’s new biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply chain hub. Attendance is by invitation only on a first-come, first-served basis; invitations have been distributed. The event will not be webcasted.

DISCLAIMER
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding financial outlooks, targets, ambitions, aspirations and strategic objectives, including the Bio100 ambition, expected portfolio expansion, growth expectations, margin objectives and long-term value creation plans. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.

CONTACTS

Global Media Relations contacts

Investor Relations contacts

Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com

Investor.Relations@sandoz.com

Alexis Kalomparis

+41 79 279 0285

Craig Marks

+44 7818 942 383

Marina Konrad-Maerk

+49 151 189 36375

Tamara Hackl

+41 79 790 5217

Gregor Rodehueser

+49 170 574 3200

Silvia Siegfried

+41 79 795 9061


 

1 LoE: loss of exclusivity.

2 Including the impact of GLP-1.

3 Excluding the impact of GLP-1.

4 Including the impact of GLP-1.

5 Excluding the impact of GLP-1.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Sandoz Group AG
Centralbahnstrasse 4
4051 Basel
Switzerland
Internet: www.sandoz.com
ISIN: CH1243598427
Valor: 124359842
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2394968

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2394968  08-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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