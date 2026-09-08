Sandoz invests in new drug substance facility in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to expand biosimilar manufacturing capacity

New facility will expand manufacturing capacity, adding disposable fed-batch technology and further strengthening in-house biosimilar manufacturing and supply network in Europe

Disposable fed-batch technology will complement existing high-volume and continuous manufacturing, providing new in-house capability for low- to medium-volume production

New facility will increase manufacturing flexibility and control over capacity, while adding 8,000 litres of biologic drug substance capacity by 2029

Investment of around USD 300 million supports Bio100 goal announced earlier today



Basel, 8 September 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces plans to build a new biosimilar drug substance facility in Ljubljana, Slovenia.



The investment of around USD 300 million in disposable fed-batch (DFB) technology will expand in-house manufacturing capacity and further strengthen the Company’s Europe-based end-to-end biosimilar development, manufacturing and supply network. It represents a key element of the Bio100 goal to capture a significant share of the long-term biosimilar opportunity.



Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz, says: “This investment reflects our confidence in the long-term growth potential of biosimilars and our ambition to maximise the full potential of the upcoming opportunity through our Bio100 goal, announced earlier today.



“Expanding our manufacturing network strengthens our ability to support future portfolio growth, create long-term value and increase patient access to affordable medicines, while extending our position as the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars.”



Expected to become operational in 2029, the facility will add 8,000 litres of capacity through four DFB reactors and support both clinical and commercial manufacturing.



Armin Metzger, President Biosimilar Development, Manufacturing & Supply, says: “This investment will complement our Europe-based biosimilar manufacturing network spanning low-, mid- and high-volume production technologies. It further strengthens the foundations of our future growth, creating long-term value and maximising flexibility and control over capacity.”



Located next to the recently opened state-of-the-art biosimilar development centre, the new facility will support technology transfers, accelerate scale-up and strengthen operational control across the medicine lifecycle.

This project is additional to previously announced investments regarding the Sandoz biosimilar development and manufacturing network in Slovenia.



DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



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