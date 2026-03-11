Sandoz issues CHF 550 million in bonds and extends its USD  2 billion revolving credit facility by one year

Dual-tranche CHF bond issuance with total principal amount of CHF 550 million



Proceeds from bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of maturing debt



USD 2.0 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) maturity extended by one year until March 2031

Basel, March 11, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the issuance of a 1.1875% coupon CHF 275 million bond with a six-year maturity and a 1.55% coupon CHF 275 million bond with a 10-year maturity, for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of maturing debt.



Additionally, Sandoz successfully extended the maturity of the USD 2.0 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) by one year to March 31, 2031. The facility remains unutilized and includes an option to extend the maturity by an additional year.



Sandoz CFO Remco Steenbergen said: “The successful bond issuance and the extended RCF maturity will further strengthen our balance sheet, giving us significant financial leeway going forward. Over the past years we have built a balanced maturity profile and substantially reduced our financing costs.”



With these latest transactions, the Sandoz annual interest rate on gross debt is expected to remain below 4% and the debt-maturity profile is extended to 2036, whereas the Company is on track to prolonging its average debt-maturity towards six to seven years.



The transaction was supported by a bank syndicate consisting of Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and UBS. Advestra acted as Sandoz legal advisor.



Sandoz aims to maintain an investment grade credit rating and is rated Baa2 (stable outlook) by Moody’s and BBB (stable outlook) by S&P.

