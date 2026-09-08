Sandoz Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EVQW / ISIN: US7999261008

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08.09.2026 07:54:57

Sandoz Issues Mid-term Outlook For 2025-2030; Unveils Bio100 Ambition

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZ.SW) reaffirmed its prevailing mid-term outlook to 2028. The company introduced a new mid-term outlook for 2025 to 2030, targeting mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in average annual net sales at constant currencies and a core EBITDA margin of 25-27% by 2030.

By 2035, through Bio100, Sandoz targets to more than double net sales from 2025 levels and deliver a core EBITDA margin of above 30% by 2035. Under Bio100, the ambition is to have more than 100 biosimilars in the portfolio by 2040, from a current total of 13, nearly doubling current LoE coverage to around 80% from 2035 onwards.

Richard Saynor, CEO, said: "Our Bio100 ambitions are set to position biosimilars to become the majority of our sales, broadening access for patients while creating significant value for shareholders."

At last close on SIX Swiss Exchange, Sandoz shares were trading at 68.24 Swiss francs, down 0.18%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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