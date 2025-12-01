Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
01.12.2025

Sandoz Launches Wyost And Jubbonti In Europe

(RTTNews) - Sandoz (SDZ.SW) announced the European launch of Wyost and Jubbonti. The medicines are among the first denosumab biosimilars to launch in Europe and are approved to treat all indications of the reference medicines, Xgeva and Prolia. Wyost is approved for the treatment of cancer-related bone disease and Jubbonti is approved to treat osteoporosis. Wyost and Jubbonti will be launched across Europe on December 1, with additional rollouts to follow throughout 2026.

The company noted that Wyost and Jubbonti represent key value drivers for Sandoz and the European launch marks the next major step in advancing its growth strategy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

