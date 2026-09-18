Sandoz Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVQW / ISIN: US7999261008
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18.09.2026 07:58:08
Sandoz Partners With MAbxience On Emicizumab Biosimilar; Pipeline Reaches 40 Assets
(RTTNews) - Sandoz Group AG (SDZ.SW, SDZNY), a pharmaceutical company focused on affordable medicines, on Friday announced a collaboration with mAbxience for a proposed emicizumab biosimilar.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Under the agreement, the company will have exclusive global commercialization rights for the biosimilar, excluding Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
mAbxience will be responsible for development and manufacturing of the proposed biosimilar.
The reference medicine, Hemlibra, has a global market worth an estimated $5.7 billion.
The collaboration expands its biosimilar pipeline to 40 assets and marks its first haemophilia biosimilar.
On Thursday, Sandoz Group AG closed trading 3.29% higher at CHF 67.88 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
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