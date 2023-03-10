Sandoz Recalls Aprepitant Capsules, Lidocaine And Prilocaine Cream

(RTTNews) - Sandoz, the generics and biosimilars division of Swiss drug major Novartis AG, is recalling about 156,750 units of Aprepitant capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream prescription drugs, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall was due to risk of poisoning to childern as the products failed to meet child resistant packaging requirement.

The recall includes Aprepitant Capsules 125 mg with lot number LK3209 and expiration date 04/2024, as well as lot number LC6454 and expiration date of 12/2023. Lidocaine and Prilocaine 2.5%/2.5% Cream 5 gram Tubes comes with various lot numbers and expiration dates ranging from 03/2023 to 04/2024.

Prescription drugs Aprepitant 125 mg capsules were sold in cartons containing one blister card of 6 capsules. Further, 5 gram tubes of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream were sold in cartons containing 5 tubes and packed with or without 12 dressings.

The recalled Aprepitant capsules were manufactured in Slovenia, while Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream was manufactured in the United States by Sandoz.

The affected products were sold at pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from October 2020 through January 2023. The prices of the medications varied based on health insurance terms and other factors.

According to the agency, the recalled prescription drugs and products that contain lidocaine must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or illness related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are asked to immediately secure the medications out of the sight and reach of children, and contact Sandoz for a free child resistant pouch to store the products.

